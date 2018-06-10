‘Wedding Crashers’ star Vince Vaughn arrested at DUI stop
In this Sunday, June 10, 2018, booking photo released by the Manhattan Beach Police Department shows actor Vince Vaughn. Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving early Sunday at a sobriety checkpoint in the Southern California beach town. Vaughn has since been released from custody. (Manhattan Beach Police Department via AP)
Published Sunday, June 10, 2018 4:33PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 10, 2018 4:35PM EDT
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Actor Vince Vaughn was arrested Sunday on suspicion of drunken driving and resisting arrest in a Southern California beach town, police said.
Vaughn was busted early in the morning at a sobriety checkpoint in Manhattan Beach. He was released from custody later in the morning, police employee Nisha Bhagat said.
Vaughn, 48, is best known for his roles in comedies like “Dodgeball” and “Wedding Crashers,” but has landed more dramatic roles in recent years such as the drill sergeant in the Oscar-winning “Hacksaw Ridge.”
A spokesman for Vaughn had no immediate comment when contacted by The Associated Press.
The arrest was first reported by TMZ.
