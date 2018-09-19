

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A woman accused of making a false pregnancy claim and a rape allegation against Drake is being sued.

Laquana Morris – also known as Layla Lace – is being sued by the Toronto rapper for civil extortion, intentional infliction of emotional distress, abuse of process, fraud, and defamation, according to a copy of the lawsuit obtained by CTV News.

The pair engaged in a “one nighter” at the beginning of 2017 while Drake was in the United Kingdom during his “Boy Meets World Tour,” the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Tuesday by lawyer Larry Stein said.

Following this evening, the lawsuit noted that Lace made continuous efforts to see Drake again. The pair exchanged flirtatious text messages, which were attached in the lawsuit. The conversation continued for more than a month after their initial meeting in Manchester.

Lace sent text messages saying “I better see you soon” and “I wanna see you now” to which Drake responded “u got me missing u” and “we can figure something out.”

However, Drake stopped responding to Lace on March 8, 2018 noting in the lawsuit that the rapper did not have the “time or energy.”

Lace then took to Instagram publicly about a month later claiming she was pregnant with Drake’s child.

She threatened to “make a field day” of the rapper in the online post, the lawsuit added.

“So I guess still in this era this is the new thing that after you tell a dude you (sic) pregnant they stop answering they (sic) phone,” the online post said.

Lace then threatened to go public with their conversations in another post to Instagram and appeared on a Sirus XM radio show to reiterate her pregnancy announcement.

The lawsuit said after being asked to take a paternity test, Lace and her lawyer went silent on demands for money from the rapper.

“First, Layla sought money from Drake for her alleged pregnancy and baby,” the lawsuit said. “However, when Drake surprised her by saying he would take full responsibility if the alleged baby was his child, Layla refused to take a paternity test.”

The suit also noted “there is no credible evidence of pregnancy, nor any baby, which would have been born last Fall.”

In the summer of 2017, the lawsuit said Lace then went to New York authorities claiming that she had been raped by Drake in Manchester on that night. After an investigation into the matter by Manchester police, Drake was cleared and no charges were filed against him.

Lace then demanded millions of dollars from Drake in exchange for not making her allegations against him public.

Lace is being sued for unspecified damages by Drake in an “amount proven in trial.”