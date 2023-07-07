Woman arrested outside Taylor Swift's beachfront Rhode Island home on trespassing charge
Taylor Swift arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. A woman who was previously warned to stay away from Swift's home in Rhode Island was arrested Monday outside the beachfront property, police said. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, July 7, 2023 1:31PM EDT
WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) - A woman who was previously warned to stay away from Taylor Swift's home in Rhode Island was arrested this week outside the beachfront property, police said.
The woman was discovered in front of the home and arrested on Monday, said Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella.
TMZ published photos showing someone in handcuffs outside the home's gates, which had multiple “No Trespassing” signs.
Overzealous fans have been a problem for Swift over the years, with several arrests at her homes.
In July 2019, an Iowa man who said he wanted to meet Swift was arrested near her beachfront mansion carrying a crowbar and lock picks, and a New Jersey man was caught inside the home months later. A Florida man who broke into Swift's home in New York City in 2018 was sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to criminal contempt and attempted burglary.
It's unclear if Swift was home on Monday. She is in the middle of a 52-show stadium tour dubbed “Eras.” On Friday, she released “Speak Now (Taylor's Version),” a re-recorded version of her third album.
