Woman details alleged 2003 abuse by R. Kelly in TV interview
In this Friday, March 22, 2019 file photo, R. Kelly appears for a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago, Illinois. (E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, March 28, 2019 9:58AM EDT
CHICAGO - A woman is publicly accusing R&B singer R. Kelly of sexually abusing her in 2003 while she worked as his hairdresser.
Lanita Carter says in an interview aired Thursday on “CBS This Morning” that on Feb. 18, 2003, Kelly tried to force her to perform oral sex on him and spit on her.
CBS says Carter is the woman identified as “L.C.” in the February indictments against Kelly. He's charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse for allegedly assaulting three girls and one woman in cases dating back decades.
Carter says she was 24 at the time. Her allegations generally match those in the grand jury indictments and outlined by the Cook County state's attorney.
Kelly's attorney has strongly denied the allegations. He didn't immediately return a message seeking comment Thursday from The Associated Press.
