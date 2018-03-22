

The Associated Press





Celine Dion has cancelled a string of shows between March 27 and April 18 due to a hearing condition called Patulous Eustachian tube that she says will require a "minimally invasive surgical procedure."

The Quebec pop star had to cancel numerous shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in January due to what she then described as "congestion and irritation of the vocal chords due to a lingering cold."

At the time she said she expected to be ready to return to the stage by March 27.

A new statement on her official Facebook page says she has also been dealing with her ear condition over the past 12 to 18 months, "which causes hearing irregularities, and makes it extremely difficult to sing."

She is now expected to resume performing on May 22.

Ticketholders for the cancelled shows will receive refunds.

"My luck hasn't been very good lately," her Facebook post read.

"I've been so looking forward to doing my shows again and this happens. I just can't believe it! I apologize to everyone who planned to travel to Las Vegas to see my show. I know how disappointing this is, and I'm so sorry."