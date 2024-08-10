

The Canadian Press





Pop superstar Celine Dion is pushing back against a video of her purportedly used at a campaign rally for U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance.

A statement shared to Dion's official social media accounts on Saturday says the singer's management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized use of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Dion singing "My Heart Will Go On."

It says the Republican candidate's rally took place in Montana.

The statement says that in no way is the use authorized, and Dion does not endorse it or any similar use.

It concludes with a question -- "...And really, THAT song?"

"My Heart Will Go On" was a smash hit for the Quebec singer when it was used as the theme for 1997's hit movie "Titanic."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 10, 2024.