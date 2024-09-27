

Dan Heching, CNN





(CNN) — Chappell Roan is taking some time away from the stage and spotlight after a summer of major exposure.

The rising pop star announced Friday via her Instagram Stories that she is “unable to perform” at the All Things Go festival this weekend in New York City and Washington, DC because “things have gotten overwhelming over the past few weeks and I am really feeling it.”

“I feel pressures to prioritize a lot of things right now and I need a few days to prioritize my health. I want to be present when I perform and give the best shows possible,” her statement continued. “Thank you for understanding.”

Earlier this month, Roan made headlines when she shared her conflicting views on the US presidential election, first telling the Guardian that “there’s problems on both sides” before eventually announcing via her TikTok that she plans to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris in November.

Earlier this summer, Roan also shared thoughts on her fandom after her meteoric rise, and certain people she felt have been invasive. She shared two videos on TikTok last month in which she criticized some fans who have followed her around, “stalked” her family and demanded photos or hugs in public despite Roan’s resistance.

“I don’t care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever, is a normal thing to do to people who are famous or a little famous,” she said in one video. “It’s weird how people think that you know a person because you see them online and you listen to the art they make … I’m allowed to say no to creepy behavior, okay?”

The All Things Go music festival is slated to run Saturday and Sunday in Columbia, MD and Forest Hills, NY. Janelle Monáe and Renée Rapp are set to perform.