Cineplex planning to reopen six Alberta theatres this month, others in July
Cineplex Odeon Theater at Dundas Square in Toronto on Monday December 16, 2019. Canada's largest movie exhibitor Cineplex Inc. will keep its doors closed nationwide into the forseeable future amid the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
David Friend, The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 15, 2020 9:00AM EDT
TORONTO - Cineplex Inc. is inching towards a gradual reopening of its Canadian movie theatres, starting with six locations in Alberta later this month.
Canada's largest movie exhibitor says it plans to begin showing movies in the province on June 26.
The company then hopes to reopen on July 3 in as many other markets across the country as government and health authorities allow.
The rollout will introduce a number of new measures, including reserved seating in all auditoriums to ensure physical distancing between moviegoers, and staggered showtimes to reduce congestion in its theatre lobbies.
Cineplex says it's already going forward with "measured operations" at the Rec Room -- a chain of locations serving food, drink and amusements -- in Winnipeg, Calgary and Edmonton.
On Friday, Cineplex's $2.8-billion acquisition by U.K.-based theatre chain Cineworld PLC fell through, with both sides claiming the other breached its contract and promising to pursue legal action.