

David Friend, The Canadian Press





Grammy-nominated Canadian music video director Andy Hines has wrapped production on his first feature film, which also marks the movie debut of Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin.

The Nova Scotia filmmaker says "Little Lorraine" reunites him with Balvin after their numerous video collaborations.

The film is produced by Los Angeles-and Toronto-based Wango Films and inspired by true events that unfolded in a remote mining town that became a hub for cocaine smugglers during the late 1980s.

"Little Lorraine" also stars Toronto-born Stephen Amell, known for the superhero series "Arrow," as an out-of-work coal miner thrown into the smuggling business and Hollywood actor Sean Astin from the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy.

Balvin plays an Interpol agent focused on chasing down the leaders of the drug ring.

The project was shot in Cape Breton, N.S., and Hamilton.

Hines has an established career in videos for big music stars. In 2018, his work on "1-800-273-8255," a song by Logic, Khalid and Alessia Cara that promoted suicide prevention, landed him a Grammy nomination.

He has also produced music videos for Missy Elliot, Keith Urban and Matthew Good.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2024.