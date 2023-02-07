

Noel Ransome, The Canadian Press





Toronto native Samantha Bee is returning home to host the 2023 Canadian Screen Awards.

Organizers for the ceremony celebrating the best in Canadian film and television said Bee will emcee the final night of Canadian Screen Week, which is being held in person for the first time in four years.

The festivities will begin April 11, handing out the awards for sports, news and factual programming.

Children's animation and lifestyle and reality awards are set to be handed out on April 12, while digital, immersive and cinematic arts programs will be honoured April 13. Comedic and dramatic arts awards will be given out April 14.

Bee, who made a name for herself as a correspondent on “The Daily Show” before hosting her late-night comedy series, “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” said she's excited to celebrate "our country’s finest creative minds" in person.

The broadcast airs April 16 on CBC and CBC Gem. Special award recipients include Ryan Reynolds, Catherine O’Hara, and Simu Liu.

Nominees will be announced on Feb. 22.