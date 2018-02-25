

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - The band has been dropped by their management, tour openers and dozens of radio stations, but concert-goers are standing by Hedley as the pop-rockers continue to perform across Canada in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations.

Concert-goers screamed with delight, danced in the aisles and sang along during Hedley's performance at Halifax's Scotiabank Centre on Friday.

Frontman Jacob Hoggard thanked the fans for supporting the band, but didn't directly address the anonymous allegations of inappropriate behaviour involving young fans that recently emerged on social media.

The band has previously called the allegations "unsubstantiated."

Concert-goers in Halifax said they were more focused on enjoying the show than the allegations, while some also questioned why anonymous social media users would bring up years-old allegations online rather than going to authorities.

The Halifax performance was met with mixed reactions on social media.

Some diehard Hedley fans cheered on the band from afar, while other Twitter users expressed discomfort with the cloud of controversy following the musicians as they continue their tour in Ontario this week.