LONDON - A British coroner has ruled that reality T-V host Caroline Flack killed herself while facing an assault trial she feared would end her career and bring unbearable media scrutiny.

Flack, the former host of “Love Island,” was found dead at her London apartment in February, weeks before she was due to stand trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend.

North London Coroner Mary Hassell said in an inquest verdict that the 40-year-old Flack took her own life “because of an exacerbation of fluctuating ill health and distress.”

The coroner said Flack knew she would face the media, press, and publicity.

Inquests are held in Britain to determine the facts of sudden, violent or unexplained deaths.

Flack's family have accused police and prosecutors of singling her out because of her celebrity status when they charged her with assaulting boyfriend Lewis Burton as he slept in December 2019.

Burton had said he did not want Flack to be prosecuted.

Flack's death renewed debate about the pressures placed on those in the public eye and the ethics of reality television.

“Love Island” deposits young and attractive contestants in a tropical paradise, where they must pair up or risk being exiled.