

The Associated Press





The judge in Bill Cosby's sex assault retrial has rejected a news media request to let two pool reporters into the courtroom where potential jurors are being questioned as a group.

Judge Steven O'Neill said Monday that Cosby's lawyers objected to the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association's request because they feared it could hurt their ability to find a fair and impartial jury.

Reporters are watching the proceedings on a closed-circuit feed from an adjacent courtroom. The camera shows the judge, prosecutors and defence lawyers, but not potential jurors.

O'Neill says individual questioning of potential jurors will take place directly in front of reporters.

Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting a former Temple University women's basketball official at his home in 2004. He has pleaded not guilty.