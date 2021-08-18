

The Associated Press





NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Country singer Sam Hunt has pleaded guilty to drinking and driving in Tennessee.

Hunt entered the plea Wednesday in Davidson County Circuit Court to misdemeanor DUI charges, the Tennessean reported.

He was arrested in 2019 and charged with driving under the influence and violating open container law. An arrest warrant said officers found Hunt swerving between lanes and pulled him over.

Hunt later apologized, saying he made the “poor and selfish” decision to drive himself home after a friend's show in Nashville.

Under the plea agreement, his jail sentence of 11 months and 29 days was suspended except for 48 hours, which he agreed to serve at the DUI Education Centers, an alternative sentencing facility. He must also complete an alcohol safety course and will lose his license for a year.