

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission has set a threshold that determines which online streaming services will be subject to new rules arising from the Online Streaming Act, formerly known as Bill C-11.

The broadcasting watchdog's decision says online streaming services offering broadcasting content in Canada and earning $10 million or more in annual revenues must provide information about their activities by registering with the CRTC before Nov. 28.

It says social media services and online services offering podcasts must register, while social media users or individuals who use social media to share podcasts do not have to do so.

The Online Streaming Act received royal assent in April and is meant to update the Broadcasting Act to require digital platforms such as Netflix, YouTube and TikTok to contribute and promote Canadian content.

Starting Friday, the CRTC is also requiring certain online streaming services to provide it with information related to their content and subscribership, and make content available in a way that is not tied to a specific mobile or internet service.

The decision closes two of three public consultations launched by the CRTC in May related to Bill C-11, as the regulator continues to consider what contributions traditional broadcasters and online streaming services will need to make to support Canadian and Indigenous content.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2023.