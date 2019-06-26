Cuba Gooding Jr. due in court as lawyer seeks groping case dismissal
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. arrives at the New York Police Department's Special Victim's Unit, Thursday, June 13, 2019 to face allegations he groped a woman at a city night spot. A 29-year-old woman told police the 51-year-old Gooding grabbed her breast while he was intoxicated around 11:15 p.m. Sunday. Gooding denies the allegations. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019 8:35AM EDT
NEW YORK - Cuba Gooding Jr. is due in court as his lawyer seeks the dismissal of charges that the actor grabbed a woman's breast without consent at a New York City bar.
A hearing for Gooding is scheduled for Wednesday morning in Manhattan. It's his first court appearance since his June 13 arrest and arraignment.
Gooding's lawyer argued in court papers this week that security video from the rooftop bar near Times Square contradicts the woman allegations and that witnesses say no crime occurred.
Heller is also questioning the accuser's credibility, saying her blog posts are indicative of a "troubled mentality ."
Gooding has pleaded not guilty to forcible touching and sexual abuse charges. He is free on his own recognizance.
A conviction could put him behind bars for up to a year.