Damian Lewis to play Rob Ford in movie: media reports
Mayor Rob Ford is pictured in Toronto on July 15, 2014. (The Canadian Press/Darren Calabrese)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 10, 2018 12:01PM EDT
"Billions" and "Homeland" star Damian Lewis is set to portray the late Toronto mayor Rob Ford in a film called "Run This Town," according to media reports.
In an interview with Kit magazine, Lewis described being fit with a face prosthetic to better resemble Ford, who died in 2016 after a tumultuous run as mayor that included an infamous crack-smoking scandal.
The film, written and being directed by Ricky Tollman, will be shot in Toronto with co-stars including Canadian actors Nina Dobrev, Mena Massoud and Scott Speedman.
A synopsis of the film revealed by industry website Deadline Hollywood describes it as the story of "a young journalist, desperate to prove himself, who catches wind of a scandal involving a flashy, unpredictable politician with no filter. Political aides attempt to keep their boss in check -- and the story under wraps -- in order to save their jobs."