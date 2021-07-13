

David Friend, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Dan Levy's enthusiastic turn as host of "Saturday Night Live" has landed him another Emmy Award nomination.

The "Schitt's Creek" co-creator, a first-time Emmy winner last year for his work on the CBC hit, will compete for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for his appearance on the late-night sketch show in February.

He joins several Canadian Emmy contenders including renovation twins Jonathan and Drew Scott who are among the producers nominated for "Property Brothers: Forever Home" in the outstanding structured reality program category.

Outspoken entrepreneur Kevin O'Leary is nominated in the same category as part of the producing team for "Shark Tank."

Levy's nod comes a year after he won Emmys for writing, co-directing and appearing as a supporting actor on "Schitt's Creek," which won all seven categories in which it was nominated and made history as the first comedy or drama to sweep all four acting categories.

Levy appeared in a number of the "SNL" episode's sketches, including one about the addictive pleasures of skimming online luxury real estate listings, and another where he played a tram operator on the Universal Studios Orlando backlot tour.

Montreal-born composer Christophe Beck's original score for an episode of "WandaVision" earned a nomination for outstanding music composition for a limited or anthology series, movie or special.

Meanwhile, choreographer Sergio Trujillo, who was raised in Toronto, was recognized for his work on "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" which picked up a nod for outstanding choreography for variety or reality programming.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2021.