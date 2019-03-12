'Dark Knight' trilogy returns to theatres for Batman's 80th
FILE - In this May 12, 2018 file photo, director Christopher Nolan poses for photographers during a photo call for "Rendezvous with Christopher Nolan" at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, March 12, 2019 2:22PM EDT
LOS ANGELES -- Batman is turning 80 this year, and Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" trilogy is coming back to select theatres to celebrate in high-resolution 70mm IMAX.
Warner Bros. president of domestic distribution Jeff Goldstein said Tuesday that the engagement will kick off in Los Angeles at Universal CityWalk on March 30 with back-to-back screenings of "Batman Begins," "The Dark Knight" and "The Dark Knight Rises."
Nolan will participate in a Q&A between the second and third films.
On April 13, the trilogy will screen in New York, San Francisco, Toronto and Indianapolis, where audiences can also see footage from Nolan's Q&A.
Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 9 a.m. Pacific.
The caped crusader first appeared in the comics in 1939.