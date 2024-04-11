

The Canadian Press





David Cronenberg is among the Canadians with projects headed to the 77th Cannes Film Festival next month.

Organizers announced its lineup Thursday, with Cronenberg's “The Shrouds” among 19 films competing for the Palme d'Or at the festival in the south of France, which runs from May 14 to 25.

Starring Vincent Cassel, Diane Kruger and Guy Pearce, the Torontonian's horror film tells the story of a prominent businessman who invents a controversial technology that helps people monitor their deceased loved ones. The film is bound for Canadian cinemas later this year.

Also headed to Cannes is “Rumours,” a Canadian co-production from Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson and Guy Maddin.

The dark comedy stars Cate Blanchett and follows several world leaders who get lost in the woods while trying to compose a joint statement at the G7. The movie will not be competing for a festival award.

Meanwhile, U.S. filmmaker Paul Schrader's “Oh Canada” is in competition with its story of famed documentarian Leonard Fife, an American leftist who fled to Canada to avoid being drafted in the Vietnam War.

Other films debuting at the competition include Ali Abbasi's “The Apprentice,” about the early days of former U.S. president Donald Trump, and Jacques Audiard's “Emilia Perez,” a musical thriller starring Selena Gomez about a Mexican cartel leader who undergoes gender confirmation surgery.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2024.