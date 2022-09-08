

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The death of Canada's longest serving head of state has cast a pall over the opening day of the Toronto International Film Festival.

TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey says in a series of tweets that the festival understands many attendees will be “deeply affected” by the death of the Queen.

He says TIFF is working with film partners who may be affected.

It's not clear if or how the festival will alter its plans to respond to the queen's death.

TIFF organizers had promised this year's festival would be a return to form after two years of pandemic-disrupted events, and serve as a celebration of being together.

Festivities are set to kick off this evening at Slaight Music Stage on King Street West - also known as festival street - where Buffy Sainte-Marie is set to perform.

The opening night film is Netflix's “The Swimmers,” which is based on the true story of two sisters' flight from war-torn Syria, directed by Sally El Hosaini.

The Welsh-Egyptian director has been selected for the TIFF Emerging Talent Award, one of the pre-announced prizes handed out at the festival.

Also receiving Tribute Awards are Brendan Fraser, the Canadian-American lead actor in Darren Aronofsky's “The Whale,” and the ensemble cast of “My Policeman,” which includes pop star Harry Styles. Both film s are screening at the festival.

Among the celebrities scheduled to attend this year are Oprah Winfrey - who produced “Sidney,” the documentary about Sidney Poitier - and Taylor Swift, who's presenting a screening of her short film “All Too Well.”

In an interview ahead of the festival, Bailey said the opportunity for star spotting will be one of the ways this year's festival returns to normal.

“We're expecting just about all the people who are involved in the movies we invited here to the festival to be here to launch their film s,” he said.

“I'm expecting people to look amazing, and for the audiences to just be thrilled when they're in the same room with some of their favourite actors and directors.”

Daniel Craig will be joined by his co-stars in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” including Kate Hudson and Janelle Monae.

Al Yankovic, the parody musician, and Daniel Radcliffe, the actor portraying him in “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” are both on deck, as is Jennifer Lawrence, who plays a soldier sent home from the Afghanistan war in “Causeway.”

Meanwhile, the legendary director Steven Spielberg is set to make his TIFF debut this year with the premiere of “The Fabelmans,” a semi-autobiographical film about a teen who learns of a shattering family secret just as he discovers the power of cinema.

The star-studded schedule marks a shift from last year's festival, which featured roughly half as many film s and operated with a hybrid model.

Crowds weren't allowed to gather around the red carpets, screenings were held outdoors and at drive-ins, and many film s were available to stream online across Canada.

This year, indoor theatres are back at full capacity and only a couple dozen film s are available virtually.

But reminders of COVID-19 won't be entirely absent from the festival, with Toronto Public Health holding vaccination clinics at the TIFF Bell Lightbox.

Vaccines will be offered at the theatre between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. until Sept. 13, and between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Sept. 14 to 18.

Meanwhile, TIFF said it expects attendance to be back up to pre-pandemic levels, with about 1,400 media members and 3,500 industry participants registered for the event that runs until Sept. 18.

But those who can't attend in person will be able to follow some of the festivities online, said Shay Thiyagarajah, partnerships manager with Twitter Canada.

Red carpets at Roy Thomson Hall will be livestreamed on the platform, as will the “In Conversation With...” series and the industry panels.

“Our role is all about driving conversation on the festival, allowing Canadians to engage beyond what they're seeing on Festival Street,” she said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2022.