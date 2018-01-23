Del Toro's 'Shape of Water' lands a leading 13 Oscar nods
This image released by Fox Searchlight Pictures shows Richard Jenkins, left, and Doug Jones in a scene from the film "The Shape of Water." Jenkins was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actor on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Fox Searchlight Pictures via AP)
Jake Coyle, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, January 23, 2018 7:52AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 23, 2018 8:59AM EST
NEW YORK -- Guillermo del Toro's lavish monster romance "The Shape of Water" has landed a leading 13 nominations and Greta Gerwig became just the fifth woman nominated for best director by the Academy Awards.
"Mudbound" cinematographer Rachel Morrison made history as the first woman ever nominated in the category in nominations announced Tuesday.
The film academy voted in nine films as best picture contenders: "The Shape of Water," "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," "Lady Bird," "Get Out," "The Post," "Dunkirk," "Call Me By Your Name" and "Phantom Thread."
"The Shape of Water" came just shy of tying the record of 14 nominations shared by "All About Eve," "Titanic" and "La La Land."