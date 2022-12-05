Deliberations continue in Harvey Weinstein trial
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, Calif., on Tuesday, Oct. 4 2022. Weinstein’s defense team has rested its case and closing arguments will soon begin at the Los Angeles trial of the former movie magnate. (Etienne Laurent/Pool Photo via AP, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, December 5, 2022 7:53AM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 5, 2022 7:54AM EST
Jurors will continue deliberations today in the rape and sexual assault trial of former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein in Los Angeles.
The jury spent a few hours deliberating Friday after getting the case.
Weinstein is accused of two counts of rape and five of sexual assault, involving four women in incidents from 2005 to 2013.
If convicted on all accounts, Weinstein faces more than 60 years in prison.
He is already serving a 23-year sentence for a conviction in New York.