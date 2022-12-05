

The Canadian Press





Jurors will continue deliberations today in the rape and sexual assault trial of former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein in Los Angeles.

The jury spent a few hours deliberating Friday after getting the case.

Weinstein is accused of two counts of rape and five of sexual assault, involving four women in incidents from 2005 to 2013.

If convicted on all accounts, Weinstein faces more than 60 years in prison.

He is already serving a 23-year sentence for a conviction in New York.