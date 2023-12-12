

The Associated Press





Attorneys for Gov. Ron DeSantis are asking a federal judge to dismiss a free speech lawsuit filed by Disney after the Florida governor took over Walt Disney World's governing district.

It was done in retaliation for the company opposing a state law that banned classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades.

The planned hearing is the first time oral arguments are being made in federal court in Tallahassee over Disney's claim that DeSantis used state powers to punish the entertainment giant in violation of the First Amendment.

The governor's attorneys are arguing that the case should be dismissed, claiming DeSantis is immune since he doesn't enforce any of the laws that removed supervision of the government from Disney supporters.

Any decision U-S District Judge Allen Winsor makes could determine who controls the governing district that performs municipal services such as planning, mosquito control and firefighting in the roughly 100 square kilometres of central Florida that make up Disney World.

Disney and DeSantis appointees also are battling in a state court lawsuit in Orlando over control of the district.

Also named in the federal lawsuit are the the district's board members who DeSantis appointed earlier this year.

In asking the judge to deny DeSantis' motion to dismiss, Disney has accused DeSantis and his appointees of using political institutions to punish disfavored viewpoints.

Disney said in court papers that the premise is not just legally unsupported, it is profoundly un-American.