

The Canadian Press





Documentaries about Canadian children's entertainer Mr. Dressup, anti-Black racism in the United States and the women who accused Louis C.K. of sexual harassment are heading to the Toronto International Film Festival.

TIFF says this year's doc program opens with Rachel Ramsay and James Erskine’s look at the 1971 Women’s World Cup “Copa 71,” and will include new documentaries from Errol Morris, Raoul Peck and Roger Ross Williams.

Canadian films include Robert McCallum’s “Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe,” Jen Markowitz’s LGBTQ film "Summer Qamp" and James Burns and Stevie Salas' “Boil Alert,” about Mohawk activist Layla Staats.

Morris' documentary ”The Pigeon Tunnel” examines the life and career of former British spy David Cornwell — better known as novelist John le Carré — while Caroline Suh delves into the fallout of the Louis C.K. scandal in "Sorry/Not Sorry."

Also screening is Peck’s “Silver Dollar Road,” about a Black family's decades long fight to save their North Carolina property, and Williams’ “Stamped from the Beginning,” which traces the roots of racist concepts in the United States.

TIFF says the documentary run includes 22 titles from 12 countries. The fest runs Sept. 7 to 17.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2023.