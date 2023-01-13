A documentary on cyber violence opening in Toronto today follows four women who recount their stories of being attacked, denigrated and threatened because they choose to speak their minds.

“Backlash: Misogyny in the Digital Age” explores the online violence and hatred faced by women and girls across the world.

The French-language version of the film, directed by Lea Clermont-Dion and Guylaine Maroist, premiered in the fall in Quebec to critical acclaim and broke box office records in the province for a documentary film.

Maroist says the goal of the documentary, produced by La Ruelle Films, is to bring awareness to online misogyny and provide a voice for victims, who she says have few recourses to turn to.

She says the idea for the film came after Clermont-Dion experienced online threats in 2015.

In December, Maroist and Clermont-Dion presented an online petition with about 30-thousand signatures to the Quebec legislature, asking the government to take specific actions to address cyber violence, including to require that police officers follow a mandatory online-harassment training program.

They also want the Quebec government to pressure Ottawa to adopt a law forcing social media companies to crack down on hate speech on their platforms or risk steep financial penalties.

The film will be screened at the Hot Docs Cinema in Toronto, with screenings in other cities to follow.