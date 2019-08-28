Dr. Seuss exhibition to open at Square One in October
This undated rendering provided by Dr. Seuss Enterprises shows a balloon maze that will be incorporated as part of a touring immersive attraction tied to the work of the famous late author and illustrator of children's books. The exhibit is scheduled debut in Toronto in October 2019, followed by visits to several cities in the United States. (Kilburn Experiences, LLC/Dr. Seuss Enterprises via AP)
Mark Pratt, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, August 28, 2019 10:34AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 28, 2019 12:10PM EDT
BOSTON -- Dr. Seuss is hitting the road this fall with a large interactive exhibit that will immerse visitors in some of the writer's most iconic books.
Centred around a maze based on "Oh, the Places You'll Go," children and adults will be able to explore rooms based on "The Cat in the Hat," "The Lorax" and other works.
The 15,000-square-foot (1,400-square-meter) exhibition announced publicly Wednesday is scheduled to open in Toronto in October for a four- to six-month engagement.
There are plans to take it to Boston, Seattle, Houston and several other North American cities.
The exhibit is a partnership between Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Kilburn Live.