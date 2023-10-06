

Marianne Garvey, CNN





(CNN) — Just after releasing a new album, Drake announced he plans to step away from the spotlight for an extended period of time to focus on his health.

The artist was a guest on the “Table for One” on SiriusXM’s Sound 42 Friday morning, where he said “I probably won’t make music for a little bit.”

“I need to focus on my health, first and foremost. … Nothing crazy, but just, like, you know, I want people to be healthy in life,” Drake explained.

He added that the issues were related to his stomach.

“I need to focus on my health, and I need to get right, and I’m going to do that,” Drake said. “So, I’m a lock the door in the studio for a little bit. I don’t even know what a little bit is, maybe a year.”

The rapper also released the video for his new song “8 AM in Charlotte,” off his new album “For All the Dogs.” His 5-year-old son Adonis opens the video by explaining a piece of artwork he drew.

“All right. Adonis, tell me about your beautiful piece of artwork that you sold me,” Drake tells him at the start of the video.

Adonis explains, “So it’s the same story. So the goat was running away from the other monsters. And the other animals. And a flower blocking the way. So the flowers of fire. The racing car was maybe helping the goat. And there was this, some stairs who’s like a jail stairs. And there was one person who was on top. And he got killed by the stick by the track.”

“OK, so it’s almost like a little story,” Drake asks. “Yes,” Adonis replies.

Drake asks about the letters on the drawing, saying, “And what is SBW?” “So it’s not a word, but I just wanted to write SBW,” Adonis says.

“OK. You like those letters? And Daddy’s name is next to the goat. Does that mean that Daddy’s the goat?” Drake asks.

“Yes. So it’s Daddy Goat,” Adonis says.

“Daddy Goat. That makes perfect sense to me. And do you want to talk about how much, how much money you got for your beautiful drawing?” Drake asks.

“Oh, please.” Adonis says.

Drake shares Adonis with artist Sophie Brussaux.

“For All the Dogs” features 23 songs with collaborations from Bad Bunny, SZA , J. Cole, Lil Yachty and 21 Savage.