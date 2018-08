The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Drake is set to appear at the Toronto International Film Festival to promote a drama about police violence.

Organizers say the Toronto rapper will introduce the film "Monsters and Men" at TIFF Bell Lightbox on the festival's opening night of Sept. 6.

Drake, who is an executive producer on the film, will also join the cast for what the festival calls a "unique screening experience."

A statement says the film will have its Canadian premiere before "activating the building during the festival's opening night party."

When asked what "activating the building" means, a representative said they couldn't reveal any more details at this time.

Reinaldo Marcus Green wrote and directed "Monsters and Men," about the consequences a community faces when a black man is shot dead by police in Brooklyn.

The film's stars include Anthony Ramos, John David Washington, and Kelvin Harrison Jr.

TIFF says Drake has partnered with film distributor NEON on "Monsters and Men," which won a special jury prize at the Sundance Film Festival.

The screening is one of four special events lined up for TIFF, which runs Sept. 6 to 16.

The other events include an onstage live read of John Hughes' "The Breakfast Club" with Jason Reitman.

Reitman, who created the Live Read in 2011, will announce the cast for "The Breakfast Club" event in the coming weeks on his Instagram account.

Meanwhile, director Dean DeBlois and producer Brad Lewis will give an exclusive sneak preview of DreamWorks Animation's upcoming "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World."

And director Damien Chazelle will introduce his film "First Man," starring Ryan Gosling, in IMAX at Ontario Place Cinesphere.

TIFF has also announced this year's In Conversation With… lineup of onstage discussions with stars who are in films at the fest.

They include "What They Had" star Hilary Swank, "Green Book" star Mahershala Ali, and Maggie Gyllenhaal of "The Kindergarten Teacher."