

The Canadian Press





LAS VEGAS -- Drake is set to say farewell to 2019 with a show on the Las Vegas strip.

The Wynn Las Vegas has announced that the Toronto rapper will perform at its XS Nightclub on Dec. 30.

Diplo and The Chainsmokers are also expected to play at the New Year's Eve weekend bash.

The concert is part of Drake's partnership with the resort and casino, which is hosting a pop-up shop for his OVO brand at Wynn Plaza.