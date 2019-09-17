Drake to perform at New Year's Eve weekend bash on Las Vegas strip
Drake performs at Wynn Las Vegas' XS Nightclub on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. The Toronto rapper is set to return for a show on New Yearâ€™s Eve weekend alongside Diplo and The Chainsmokers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Danny Mahoney
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 17, 2019
LAS VEGAS -- Drake is set to say farewell to 2019 with a show on the Las Vegas strip.
The Wynn Las Vegas has announced that the Toronto rapper will perform at its XS Nightclub on Dec. 30.
Diplo and The Chainsmokers are also expected to play at the New Year's Eve weekend bash.
The concert is part of Drake's partnership with the resort and casino, which is hosting a pop-up shop for his OVO brand at Wynn Plaza.