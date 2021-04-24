Elon Musk will host SNL in May. Yes, THAT Elon Musk
Elon Musk, seen here in Washington, DC, on March 9, 2020, will host the NBC variety show "Saturday Night Live," in May. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images via CNN)
Frank Pallota, CNN
Published Saturday, April 24, 2021 4:12PM EDT
Live from New York, it's ... Elon Musk?
In one of the more surprising announcements in the recent history of "Saturday Night Live," the NBC variety show said Saturday that its next host will be Musk, the eccentric CEO of Tesla and one of the richest people on the planet.
Miley Cyrus will be joining Musk as musical guest on May 8.
