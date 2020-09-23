

Mesfin Fekadu, The Associated Press





NEW YORK - After postponing several shows because of the coronavirus pandemic, Elton John is saying hello to the yellow brick road of touring.

The pop icon has announced that his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” will return to North America on January 19th, 2022, in New Orleans.

John also announced rescheduled 2022 dates for Houston, Detroit, New York City, Miami, Toronto and Montreal.

In July, John announced new dates in Europe.

His global tour will officially return on September 1st, 2021 in Berlin.

John says he's been enjoying time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic.

But he says he really misses being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

The Oscar, Grammy and Tony-winning star's final tour kicked off to a sold-out audience in September of 2018.

Original tickets will be honoured at the rescheduled performances.