

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Fantastical Elton John biopic "Rocketman" is headed to this year's Inside Out film festival in Toronto.

The much-anticipated musical version of the British singer's life will kick off the 11-day LGBTQ film showcase on May 23, a week after its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Inside Out will feature a number of other Hollywood productions this year, including "Late Night," an entertainment industry comedy co-starring Mindy Kaling and Emma Thompson, and directed by Vancouver-born Nisha Ganatra.

This year's lineup also puts a greater emphasis on episodic series, with the Canadian debut of Netflix's update to Armistead Maupin's "Tales of the City," starring Ellen Page and Laura Linney.

Other TV series include the first glimpse of Netflix's fourth season of "Eastsiders," and the Canadian premiere of season 2 of Starz series "Vida."

Among the films are Mike Doyle's full-length directorial debut "Sell By," which stars Scott Evans, Zoe Chao and Patricia Clarkson, and Jeffrey McHale's documentary "You Don't Nomi," a reassessment of critical and box-office flop "Showgirls" in the wake of its cult status.