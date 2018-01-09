Eminem, The Killers, Muse lead lineup for Bonnaroo Festival
FILE - In this July 20, 2015, file photo, Rapper Eminem attends the premiere of "Southpaw" in New York. Eminem, The Killers, Muse, Future, Bassnectar and Sturgill Simpson lead the lineup for the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival this June in Tennessee. The festival announced on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, their lineup for the music festival in Manchester, June 7 -10. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, January 9, 2018 9:11AM EST
NASHVILLE -- Eminem, The Killers, Muse, Future, Bassnectar and Sturgill Simpson lead the lineup for this year's Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.
The festival announced its lineup on Tuesday for the music festival to be held June 7-10 in Manchester, about 65 miles southeast of Nashville, Tennessee. Other artists include Bon Iver, Khalid, Kaskade, Paramore, Alt-J, Dua Lipa and Sheryl Crow.
Additional artists include Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Sylvan Esso, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Old Crow Medicine Show, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Mavis Staples.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at www.bonnaroo.com.