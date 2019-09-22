

Leanne Italie, The Associated Press





NEW YORK - Julia Louis-Dreyfus stunned in classic Hollywood gold, MJ Rodriguez of “Pose” slayed in a classic magenta gown and Jodie Comer of “Killing Eve” wore sleek white on the Emmy Awards' purple carpet Sunday.

Gwendoline Christie took her “Game of Thrones” mantle to the extreme in a medieval red cape, while Sandra Oh posed with her hair in high curls and dressed in a pink off-shoulder dress.

Billy Porter made his carpet statement in a lopsided cowboy hat - one side was huge and the other not. His suit was in sparkling silver and black stripes.

Comer, who plays the assassin Villanelle, enjoyed the best of two fashion worlds. Her gown was both sleeveless, with a plunging neckline and high-waist tie belt, and long-sleeve, with a jacket effect that skimmed the ground.

Rodriguez smiled for the cameras in her sleeveless look with deep plunges under each arm and elegant black bows at the waist.

Christie lived out her Brienne of Tarth days on the now-concluded HBO series in her puffy-sleeved outfit.

Viola Davis adjusted her sparkling chokers as she smiled for the cameras in a black-and-white gown. One half was black velvet and the other white satin. It was custom Alberta Ferretti Limited Edition, with a draped off-shoulder sleeve on the white side and no sleeve at all on the left.

Other standouts: Ava DuVernay in a high-neck princess look that glistened gold. Taraji P. Henson made the most of an ethereal pink and red gown. She flared her long red sleeves on the carpet, managing a high slit and neck plunge at the same time.

Marisa Tomei and Susan Kelechi Watson also wore looks of red and pink.

Rachel Brosnahan, who stars in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” represented in a contemporary Hollywood look of metallic midnight blue that caught the camera flashes just right. The Elie Saab design was backless with a unique neckline and ruffly detail at the waist.

As for the guys, Chris Sullivan didn't disappoint in a plaid tuxedo with wide white lapels, while Papa Jack Pearson - Milo Ventimiglia - from the same show, “This is Us,” walked in a taupe jacket. The child stars of the NBC hit lit up the carpet early on, including Eris Baker in striking gray and a stunning head piece to match.

The 14-year-old, who plays teen Tess Pearson, walked in multi-tiered Tadashi Shoji, while her screen little sister Annie, played by 10-year-old Faithe Herman, wore a very grown-up canary yellow gown.

Eris called the inspiration for her look a “futuristic princess,” and that's how it made her feel. Lonnie Chavis, 11, the kid Randall on “This is Us,” opted for red lapels on his tuxedo. Young Kevin, played by Parker Bates, went for sparkles that covered his tuxedo jacket.

Kerry Washington opted for sparkling, high-waisted trousers and a ruffle tuxedo blouse with the collar popped and a few buttons adventurously undone. Angela Bassett also went for trousers, hers in bright red.