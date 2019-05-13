'Empire' will go 1 more season, Smollett's future is unclear
Actor Jussie Smollett gestures as he leaves Cook County Court after his charges were dropped Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Chicago. Prosecutors on Tuesday abruptly dropped all charges against Smollett, defense attorneys said, apparently abandoning the case barely five weeks after the "Empire" actor was accused of lying to police about being the target of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, May 13, 2019 10:03AM EDT
NEW YORK -- The Fox network says "Empire" will be back this fall for its final season.
But Fox executives in announcing the 2019-20 season say that Jussie Smollett's future in the show is unclear.
Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier says there is an option to have Smollett in the show's sixth year but there is no plan right now to include him.
Collier says the network wants to give "Empire" a big send-off and that's the focus.
Smollett was accused of staging a racist, anti-gay attack against himself in Chicago. The charges were dropped.