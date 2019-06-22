Estates of Tupac, Tom Petty sue Universal over 2008 fire
In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles. Items owned by Shakur have been donated to Temple University, including a bullet-dented golden medallion the rapper was wearing in 1994 when he was shot five times. Diane Turner, the collection's curator, said Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, that the Blockson Collection will increase its focus on hip-hop culture with the addition of Shakur's items. (AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)
The Associated Press
NEW YORK -- Soundgarden and estates representing Tupac Shakur and Tom Petty are among those suing Universal Music Group for materials lost in a 2008 fire.
In a suit filed this week in federal district court in Los Angeles, the artists allege that Universal failed to protect music ruined in the fire and to inform them of the full extent of the fire's impact, recently revealed by The New York Times.
Besides music by Petty and Shakur, the fire is believed to have destroyed master tapes and other recordings by Ella Fitzgerald and Chuck Berry, among others. The plaintiffs, who also include Steve Earle and the band Hole, are seeking compensatory damages in excess of $100 million.
A Universal spokesman declined comment Saturday.