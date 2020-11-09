

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - The evidence is now complete at the sexual assault trial of former Quebec television star Eric Salvail, with final arguments to be heard later this week.

The Crown was expected to present three rebuttal witnesses today who claim to have been victims of inappropriate touching, exhibitionism or repeated sexual comments from the accused.

Instead, prosecutor Amelie Rivard told the judge audio from police interviews of the three witnesses would be filed, with Salvail's lawyer agreeing to waive the right to cross-examine them.

Salvail is on trial for sexual assault, harassment and unlawful confinement in connection with events alleged to have occurred between April and October 1993 against his former co-worker, Donald Duguay, who has agreed to be identified publicly.

Salvail has denied all the allegations against him.

The rebuttal evidence was to be used to counter the testimony of the accused, who testified that he is not the type of person to commit the acts alleged by Duguay.

Quebec court Judge Alexandre Dalmau will hear final arguments in the case beginning on Wednesday.

Salvail isn't expected in court this week and will watch the proceedings by video link instead.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2020.