Florida Georgia Line, Glorious Sons headline concert series at Canadian Open
Tyler Hubbard, right, and Brian Kelley, of Florida Georgia Line, perform "Meant to Be" at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 15, 2018. Florida Georgia Line and the Glorious Sons will headline a new concert series at the RBC Canadian Open this summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Invision, Chris Pizzello
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 19, 2019 8:18AM EDT
HAMILTON - Florida Georgia Line and the Glorious Sons will headline a new concert series at the RBC Canadian Open this summer.
It is the first time in the 115-year history of Canada's men's golf championship that concerts will be included in the week-long event.
The Grammy-nominated country duo Florida Georgia Line will play after completion of play of the PGA Tour event's second round on June 7.
Juno-award winning rock band the Glorious Sons, from Kingston, Ont., will play on June 8 after the third round.
The series is co-produced by RBCxMusic and Golf Canada.
Hamilton Golf and Country Club is hosting the Canadian Open -- including the concerts -- June 3-9.