

Alli Rosenbloom, CNN





(CNN) — Rock band Foo Fighters did not give Donald Trump’s campaign permission to play one of their songs at a recent campaign rally, a representative for the band said, and they plan to donate any royalties from the unauthorized use to Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign.

On Friday, Foo Fighters’ song “My Hero” was played at a campaign rally for Trump in Arizona, according to video taken at the event and shared to social media.

A spokesperson for the band, however, said in a statement to CNN on Sunday that the group didn’t give Trump’s campaign the green light to use their hit 1997 rock anthem.

“Foo Fighters were not asked permission, and if they were they would not have granted it,” the statement from the representative said, adding that any royalties the band received “as a result of this use will be donated to the Harris/Walz campaign.”

Harris’ running mate is Gov. Tim Walz.

This is not the first time a recording artist has disputed the use of their music at a rally for the Republican presidential candidate.

Earlier this month, Celine Dion issued a statement criticizing Trump’s “unauthorized” use of her 1997 “Titanic” ballad “My Heart Will Go On” at a rally in Montana.

“In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use,” a statement posted to her social media pages at the time said.

The statement added a joking jab at the campaign’s musical choice: “And really, THAT song?”

On Sunday, Harris’ campaign said that it has raised $540 million since she launched her presidential bid just over a month ago. This week, Harris and Walz will kick off a bus tour in Georgia, a key battleground state.