

The Canadian Press





Foo Fighters confirm they will continue as a band after the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The band writes on social media that "without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were -- and without Taylor, we know that we're going to be a different band going forward.''

Foo Fighters say Hawkins will be there in spirit when they see their fans again soon.

The band does not have any scheduled concerts, and there's no word on how they will handle drum duties.