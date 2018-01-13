

The Associated Press





MONTREAL -- Quarterback Josh Freeman signed a two-year deal with the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday.

The six-foot-six, 240-pound Freeman started 61 games in the NFL, including 59 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which he led to a 10-6 record in 2010, his first full season as a starter.

He led the team to a major turnaround that year following a disappointing 3-13 season in 2009. In 2010, he completed 291 of 474 passes for 3,451 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also added 374 rushing yards on 68 carries.

In three seasons as a starter with the Buccaneers between 2010 and 2012, the 30-year-old quarterback completed 943 of his 1,583 passes good for 11,108 yards and 48 touchdowns.

During that time, he set many franchise records with the Buccaneers including highest QB rating in a season (95.9 in 2010), highest completion percentage (62.8 in 2011), most touchdown passes thrown in consecutive games (15 in 2010 and 2011), fewest interceptions in a season (six in 2010) as well as most seasons and most consecutive seasons with more than 3,000 passing yards (three).

The Kansas City, Mo., native also played for the Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts. He worked out for the Alouettes during the 2017 training camp.