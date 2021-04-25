Full list of winners at the 93rd Academy Awards
Florian Zeller holds his Oscars statuette after winning the Best Adapted Screenplay for the 'The Father' at a screening of the Oscars on Monday April 26, 2021 in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, Pool)
Published Sunday, April 25, 2021 8:58PM EDT
LOS ANGELES - Winners so far at the 93rd Academy Awards:
Original screenplay: “Promising Young Woman,” Emerald Fennell
Adapted screenplay: Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, “The Father”
International film: “Another Round,” Denmark
Best supporting actor: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”
Makeup and hairstyling: “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom”
Costume design: Ann Roth, “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom”
Best director: Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”
Sound: “Sound of Metal.”
Live action short film: “Two Distant Strangers”
Animated short film: “If Anything Happens I Love You”
Animated feature: “Soul”