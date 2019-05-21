Game of Thrones author writing next installment to series
In this March 18, 2013 file photo, author George R.R. Martin arrives at the premiere for the third season of the HBO television series "Game of Thrones" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Random House announced Wednesday that a prequel to the "Ice and Fire" series is coming out November 20. The book is called "Fire and Blood" and it's the first of two planned works that the publisher is calling "the definitive history of the Targaryens in Westeros‚" (Photo by Matt Sayles /Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, May 21, 2019 9:55AM EDT
NEW YORK -- What's next for “Game of Thrones?”
The author, whose work was adapted into the HBO series that drew a record-setting numbers of viewers for Sunday's finale, says it's “been a wild ride.” George RR Martin wrote on Monday that it “was an ending, but it was also a beginning.”
The 70-year-old says he's working on the next installment, “The Winds of Winter.” He says he knows it's late “but it will be done.” He's just not saying when. He says “A Dream of Spring” will follow.
Martin says he hears people asking will it have the same ending as the show or will it be different.
Martin writes: “Well. yes. And no.” He says he'll write it, people can read it and then everyone can “argue about it on the internet.”