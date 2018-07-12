'Game of Thrones' leads Emmy nominations pack with 22 bids
Ryan Eggold, left, and Samira Wiley announce the nominees for lead actor in a limited series or movie at the 70th Primetime Emmy Nominations Announcements at the Television Academy's Saban Media Center on Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Lynn Elber, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, July 12, 2018 12:13PM EDT
LOS ANGELES -- “Game of Thrones” roared back onto the Emmy battlefield, topping Thursday's nominations with 22 bids.
HBO's fantasy saga is a two-time best drama winner that sat out the last year's awards.
It's returning to face formidable competition: “The Handmaid's Tale,” the dystopian sci-fi series that claimed top drama honours last year, drew 20 bids, with “Westworld” close by with 21.
Donald Glover's “Atlanta” is the top comedy with 16 bids. It will face newcomers including “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Barry,” starring Bill Hader.
The revival of “Roseanne,” cancelled because of star Roseanne Barr's racist tweet, drew only one major nomination, a supporting actress nod for Laurie Metcalf.
“Saturday Night Live,” riding high with its relentless pillorying of the Trump administration, was rewarded with 21 nods.
The previous high for “Game of Thrones” was 24 nominations in 2015. It got 23 nods in 2016 but wasn't eligible last year.
The Emmys ceremony airs Sept. 17 on NBC with Colin Jost and Michael Che of “Saturday Night Live” as hosts.