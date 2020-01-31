

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 41-year-old woman and a dog both escaped injury after a gas line explosion leveled a residence in Guelph on Friday afternoon.

The blast occurred at a residence near Southcreek Trail and Edinburgh Road South just before 1:40 p.m.

Police say that the woman and the dog were both inside the house at the time but managed to escape without injury.

The woman was later transported to the Guelph General Hospital as a precaution.

In a press release issued late Friday afternoon, police said that the home where the explosion occurred “sustained significant damage” while a number of surrounding houses sustained “minor damage.”

Images from the scene, in fact, show that the front portion of the house was largely reduced to a pile of rubble. A wide field of debris is also seen.

The immediate area was evacuated in the wake of the explosion, police say, and efforts are currently underway to ensure the area is safe before allowing residents to return to their homes.

“The investigation is ongoing and further details will be provided as they become available,” police said in the press release.