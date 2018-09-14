Ghomeshi writes essay in The New York Review of Books about his trial
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 14, 2018 12:06PM EDT
TORONTO -- Former CBC radio star Jian Ghomeshi has penned an essay for a prestigious U.S. literary publication.
In the article, titled "Reflections from a Hashtag" and published online today in The New York Review of Books, Ghomeshi references his high-profile sex assault trial.
Ghomeshi was acquitted in March 2016 of four counts of sexual assault and one count of choking involving three complainants.
In May 2016, he apologized to a fourth complainant and signed a peace bond that saw another count of sexual assault withdrawn.
The Ghomeshi trial and ruling triggered an emotional public debate about how abuse complainants are treated by the justice system.