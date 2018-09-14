

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Former CBC radio star Jian Ghomeshi has penned an essay for a prestigious U.S. literary publication.

In the article, titled "Reflections from a Hashtag" and published online today in The New York Review of Books, Ghomeshi references his high-profile sex assault trial.

Ghomeshi was acquitted in March 2016 of four counts of sexual assault and one count of choking involving three complainants.

In May 2016, he apologized to a fourth complainant and signed a peace bond that saw another count of sexual assault withdrawn.

The Ghomeshi trial and ruling triggered an emotional public debate about how abuse complainants are treated by the justice system.