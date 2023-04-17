Guitarist Mark Sheehan of the Irish band The Script has died after a brief illness at a hospital, according to the band.

He was 46.

The Script's biggest hit in the U-S was the 2008 song “Breakeven.” Sheehan said in a 2009 A-P interview when people go through a serious situation, they will look for music. He said it blew his mind when people chose The Script's music to be that soundtrack.