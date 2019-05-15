

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Gwyneth Paltrow's controversial lifestyle brand is opening its first Goop pop-up MRKT in Canada.

Similar pop-ups in Los Angeles, New York and London have led to brick-and-mortar stores in those locations.

The first Canadian outpost for the fashion, beauty and wellness company is set for Toronto's tony Yorkville neighbourhood in June.

The company says it will be stocked with products that cover its home, luxury fashion, beauty and wellness categories, plus specialty items.

The 1,300-square-foot pop-up will run June 7 to Sept. 22 inside the Hazelton Hotel.

The shop is an extension of Paltrow's popular website and e-commerce site, Goop, which has drawn criticism from some health experts who say it promotes potentially dangerous products based on pseudoscience.