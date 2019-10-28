

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A spokesman for Mirvish Productions says "Hamilton" had proven a record-breaking smash before the box office for the musical officially opened this morning.

The Toronto theatre company's director of sales and marketing says people lined up as early as 4 a.m. for a spot in the lottery as the public sale kicked off Monday.

John Karastamatis says there was unprecedented demand for tickets in three rounds of pre-sales for Mirvish subscribers, casual theatre-goers and American Express customers.

Karastamatis says these early sales amounted to 10 times more interest than Mirvish has seen for any show -- "period."

He says "Hamilton" fans who haven't got their tickets yet should continue to check for seats, noting that no show is truly sold out until curtain call.

Karastamatis also warned against buying tickets from online resellers hawking tickets at grossly inflated prices.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2019.